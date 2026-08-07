Early voting underway in Jefferson County ahead of Aug. 18 primary election

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Early voting is underway in Jefferson County, and two contested school board races are on the primary ballot ahead of the Aug. 18 Primary Election.

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arly voting underway in Jefferson County ahead of August 18 primary election

Voters can cast their ballots through Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Elections Office on West Washington Street and sixteen other polling locations across the county.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot has passed. Poll workers must receive those ballots by the time polls close on Election Day for those votes to count.

Residents can also vote in person on Election Day, Aug. 18.

Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Michelle Milligan, who is overseeing her first midterm election since being elected to the role, says making voting accessible starts with educating voters.

"I did make it through a presidential year and just excited to see the voters coming in. It really in the poll workers hands on that day we encourage people to just get out and vote," Milligan said.

Milligan previously served in the Florida Senate. She is encouraging voters to find a sample ballot on the Supervisor of Elections website and review it carefully ahead of heading to the polls.

"The most important thing is to make a plan and get out and vote. Whether you decide to vote early or whether you decide to vote by mail or on Election Day, we encourage every eligible voter to get out and vote," Milligan said.

Crystal Whitman



Two school board races are on this year's primary ballot.

The School Board District 2 race features Jamia Bradley, Donnie Burdick, and Miranda Gillyard Gilley.

The School Board District 3 race includes incumbent Brenda Bentley Wirick and challenger Shirley Washington.

One race not appearing on the primary ballot is the Jefferson County Commission District 4 contest between Republican incumbent Austin Hosford and Democratic challenger Lois Howell-Hunter. That race will be decided during the November general election.

County data shows more than 550 people in Jefferson County have already voted in the primary election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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