JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — A growing network of churches, nonprofits and community organizations is working to help families in Jefferson County access fresh, healthy food.

Churches, nonprofits and community partners team up to fight food insecurity in Jefferson County

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Jefferson County is considered a food desert, meaning many residents have limited access to affordable, nutritious food. According to U.S. Census data, the county has a population of just over 15,000 people. More than 20% of residents live below the poverty line, and the county's median household income is nearly $15,000 below the state average.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is one of several organizations working to help meet those needs. The church hosts food distributions twice a month and also provides emergency food and clothing assistance throughout the week. The church partners with Farm Share out of Quincy and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to source food for those distributions.

Pastor Jody Brown said space remains a challenge for smaller organizations trying to keep up with demand.

"We use Farm Share out of Quincy, and we use Second Harvest but we're only so big so we only have so much room that we can store things but we try our best to help anyone in need," said Brown.

Brown said the financial pressures facing families in the county make the need even more urgent.

"You've got some having to make that choice of I can take a few dollars and get maybe 5 or 4 gallons to put in my tank, or I can take that money and feed my family," said Brown.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend recently partnered with the Jefferson County Department of Health to install refrigerated food lockers designed to help families access food at convenient times. James McGowan of Second Harvest said the program is designed to reach people who may not be able to access traditional food distribution services.

"We know not everyone can access all of our services all of the time so we have our new Hope 24-7 locker program where people can work with different agencies to get a code where they can go access food whenever they need to get it," said McGowan.

Community leaders say no single organization can solve hunger alone, but together these efforts can help make food more accessible for families across Jefferson County. Organizations involved in these efforts say the goal is to make sure families have reliable access to food and support when they need it.

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