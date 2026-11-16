AAA campaign focuses on ways to prevent serious and deadly crashes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — From interstates to local roads, a new campaign from AAA is asking drivers to take a closer look at the decisions they make behind the wheel and take steps to prevent serious and deadly crashes.

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AAA Warns: Crashes Hit Different

Florida Crash Watch reported 290 traffic crashes in Jefferson County in 2024, using Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data.

More recently, ABC 27 reported on a crash along I-10 in Jefferson County on Nov. 6. The cause of that crash has not been confirmed.

The crash comes as AAA promotes its “Crashes Hit Different” safety campaign, which focuses on both preventing crashes and recognizing the impact they can have on victims and their families.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says four preventable factors commonly show up in fatal crashes.

“One of the main factors that we typically see in fatal crashes are speeding, impaired driving, distractions and not wearing your seatbelt,” Jenkins said. “If you take a look at those four things, all four of those are preventable.”

AAA’s message is straightforward. Drivers cannot control everything that happens on the road, but they can control many of their own decisions behind the wheel.

That means slowing down, driving sober, putting distractions away, and buckling up every time.

But AAA’s campaign goes beyond prevention. It also focuses on what can happen after a serious or deadly crash, especially for the families left behind.

Jenkins said the sudden loss of a loved one in a crash can affect far more than the people directly involved.

“It just has a ripple effect throughout an entire family and everyone that they know,” Jenkins said. “If you lose a family member or a loved one to a crash...this is someone who was just here yesterday and they're perfectly fine, and then suddenly they're gone.”

For Jefferson County drivers, AAA says reducing risk starts before a crash ever happens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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