GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A law enforcement academy serving Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties is honoring the legacy of fallen Tallahassee Police Officer Michael "Cody" Terranova with a new scholarship aimed at supporting future law enforcement recruits.

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Tallahassee police officer's name lives on through new law enforcement scholarship

Terranova died in an off-duty boating accident on the Wakulla River in Wakulla County in April. The scholarship established in his name will help recruits pursuing careers in public safety across the Big Bend area.

The Florida Safety Institute at Tallahassee State College trains recruits from across the region, preparing them for careers in policing through academic instruction, physical training, and state certification required to become sworn officers.

Janet Hartman, executive director of the Florida Safety Institute at TSC, said the academy's mission is about building a pipeline into law enforcement for the Big Bend area.

"We want to make sure that anyone who wants to enter this service that wants to serve nobly has that opportunity and that is what this scholarship does. It provides a chance for those who may otherwise not be able to consider a public safety career to do so through his families generosity," Hartman said.

The academy already maintains scholarships honoring other fallen officers. Leaders say those scholarships have helped ensure recent recruits were able to attend without paying out of pocket.

The scholarship in Terranova's name will continue that tradition, supporting future officers as they begin their careers in public safety. With each recruit supported, academy leaders hope his name will remain part of the very community he served.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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