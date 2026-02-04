Florida education commissioner warns districts about student protests during school hours

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Board of Education Commissioner released a memorandum to all school district superintendents to address students protesting during instructional time on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post shared by Suwannee County Schools, in the memo Anastasios Kamoutsas reminds districts that students are allowed to safely protest but will receive disciplinary action if there's any chaos during school operations. It states districts have a "responsibility to ensure that any protest activity does not interrupt instructional times, school operations, and campus safety."

The memo goes on to say that administration and staff members can't encourage, organize, promote, or facilitate students to participate in demonstrations during school hours.

The memo says school districts across Florida are expected to make sure staff comply with these guidelines.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.