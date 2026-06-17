GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A physical education teacher at Stewart Street Elementary is now a certified Guardian after completing a rigorous statewide school safety program designed to prepare selected school employees to respond during emergencies.

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Stewart Street Elementary teacher joins Guardian Program to protect students on campus

Aaliyah Williams enrolled in the Guardian Program, a statewide initiative created following the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people. The program launched in Gadsden County in 2019.

Williams said her motivation came from the connections she builds with students every day.

"I'm all about protecting the kids because I love them. I've been in this district for 5 years. I would do anything for this district in terms of what it needs because it's a whole nationwide shortage of resources and everything like that. So this is a great county to work in because while we are limited resources every teacher, every person, all faculty, all staff at every school finds a way to make sure these kids get an education and that they're safe. That's all that matters and that's all that's ever mattered to me while I've been here." Williams said.

The training is overseen by the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and includes extensive coursework, practical exercises, and preparation for high-stress situations. Participants complete more than 140 hours of training, including firearms instruction, active threat response, and emergency simulations. They must also pass firearms qualifications and psychological evaluations before earning certification.

Bobby Collins, Law Enforcement Bureau Chief for the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, said Florida is leading the way on school safety.

"So I know that other states are looking at what Florida is doing but right now I think we're heads and shoulders above other states and taking a proactive stance of protecting our students and on campus personnel." Collins said.

For Williams, the experience offered a different perspective on her role at school. While her primary focus remains teaching, she said the training added another level of responsibility she was willing to take on for her students.

"I really encourage more teachers to go through it because like I said you will feel that extra layer of protection on your students, staff, and even for yourself just in case anything were to happen." Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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