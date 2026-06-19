GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A group of seniors at the Gadsden County Senior Center is turning thread, fabric, and friendship into comfort for others — forming a quilting club that creates handmade quilts donated to local hospice patients.

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Seniors stitch quilts for hospice patients, turning personal grief into community giving

Hospice care focuses on providing comfort, support, and quality of life for people with serious illnesses, while also helping their families navigate the challenges that come with end-of-life care.

For Rose Jackson, the project is personal. She was eager to partner with hospice because of the care and support her family received when her mother passed away.

"When my mama died, they went to the funeral with me, and that was a big relief. When my mama died, I just called them, and they come over and and they help me with everything, and I was glad because I was by myself. But they went to the funeral with me but after they still stayed in contact with me a long time after the funeral, which I enjoyed that," Jackson said.

She now sees the quilting project as a chance to give back to an organization that helped her through a difficult time. The quilts are meant to serve as a small reminder that the community is thinking of hospice patients.

"I love old people. You can help them, you can do things for them, and when they smile, you can tell you done did the right thing for them when they give you that big smile," Jackson said.

Member Ora Green says the project has given the group more than just something to do. Green is 96 years old and began her quilting journey at age 10. She says the club has given members an opportunity to use their talents to help others.

"That is good, that is what we are really doing. And we are really helping them, giving them things that they can work with, and it's made by hand," Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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