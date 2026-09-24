GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Repair work is underway at the Quincy ALDI after a washout caused major damage behind the store.

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Repair work underway at Quincy ALDI after washout causes major damage behind the store

Engineers say the project could take up to 45 days to complete.

Crews have been working at the site for about a week and a half. The sinkhole was about 50 feet deep, and the erosion developed close enough to the building that it created a problem for ALDI's deliveries. Trucks could no longer get close enough to the back of the store to unload inventory.

Engineers say the repair will include replacing the pipe that burst and caused the washout, adding new topsoil and grass, and repaving the areas damaged by the erosion.

Marvin Tribue, Inspector 2 for Dewberry Engineers, said:

"The gavien boxes are made to stabilize the end of the existing wall. So once they add the rocks to the gavien box then they will fill it in with dirt grass it so everything will look uniformed and that will stabilize the process."

For people who travel to Quincy to shop there, the closure has meant having to find another option. That was the case for a neighbor who drove from Chattahoochee and didn't know the store was closed.

Gelnda Pace, a Gadsden County neighbor, said:

"We really do need another grocery store mainly. And hopefully the prices won't be that high right now; grocery prices are sky high and me I really can't afford to go in and buy extra."

The store will remain closed while the work is completed. There is no confirmed reopening date for ALDI. Once the repairs are finished, the damaged areas will be restored, and the access area behind the store will be repaired.

For customers who normally shop there, the next step is waiting for the repairs to be completed and the store to get the green light to reopen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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