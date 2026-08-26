GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Quincy ALDI is one step closer to reopening after city commissioners approved a contractor to handle repairs to a sinkhole and washout that forced the store to close.

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Quincy ALDI moves closer to reopening after city approves contractor for sinkhole repairs

During Tuesday night's City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract with North Florida Contractors to complete the repair work.

The ALDI has been closed after a large washout and sinkhole developed behind the store, also damaging nearby water lines.

Dewberry Engineers has been working with the city and the property owner on the project.

"The contractor has already located the materials and they can be here within two weeks. But they are ready to mobilize as soon as you execute the contract and they get their bonds," Matt Chester of Dewberry Engineering said.

That means the project could move quickly once the necessary materials and equipment are in place.

The city previously backed a USDA grant application for about $250,000 to help pay for repairing the sinkhole. The funding would pass through the city to the property owner, who would then hire an engineering firm to complete the work.

With a contractor now approved, city leaders are moving closer to getting the work started. We'll continue to follow the repairs and report when the city has a projected reopening date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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