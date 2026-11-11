Quincy neighbor questions city's hiring practices following police chief's reinstatement

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A Quincy resident is questioning the city's hiring practices, saying she doesn't understand why the city continues to hire people with known criminal backgrounds.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Quincy Resident Questions City's Hiring Practices Following Police Chief's Reinstatement

The concerns were raised during Tuesday night's city commission meeting, where commissioners also discussed policing and crime prevention following the reinstatement of Police Chief Brian Alexander.

During public comment, Quincy neighbor Denell Colley pointed to the city's former city manager and former city clerk, saying both had criminal records. She questioned why the city continues to make hiring decisions involving people with criminal backgrounds.

“That was really a hot topic back then. I think again putting ourselves here in a precarious position by hiring people that have known criminal backgrounds as leadership I kind of wonder why,” said Denell Colley, a Quincy neighbor.

Her comments come after City Manager Roger Milton announced Alexander would return to his position as police chief following a three-month unpaid suspension stemming from his July DUI arrest. Milton also said a written reprimand would be placed in Alexander's personnel file.

During the meeting, Quincy Mayor Dr. Robin Woods acknowledged concerns about crime prevention and police support in the city. She said addressing those issues will require cooperation between city leadership and law enforcement.

“I think all of us have some concerns when it comes to crime prevention officer support… We have to work together on this plan. The city manager is not law enforcement either he has to rely on the chief of police. Now we can sit here with all the complaints we want but if we don’t have solutions then we don’t need to raise all these complaints,” said Woods.

The discussion highlighted two concerns facing Quincy: residents' expectations for accountability from city leadership and the need to address policing and public safety throughout the community.

With Alexander back in his position, city leaders say working together will be important as they look toward solutions for the city's policing needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.