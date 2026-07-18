GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A summer production at Quincy Music Theatre is giving local students more than just a chance to perform — it's providing young actors with professional training experience as they prepare to bring The Lightning Thief to the stage.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Quincy Music Theatre summer intensive gives local students professional theater training

Instead of taking the summer off, students ages 15 to 19 are spending their days rehearsing, learning choreography, and developing the skills needed for a career in theater.

Madison Clay, who plays Percy Jackson in the production, said the program fills a gap in the region.

"You see so many sport camps and dance camps and there's a lot of theater camps but not in the Quincy area. So it's just a great way to expose kids to theater to see if they like it because that's how I started. So just having that initial experience even if it's just I get to hangout with my friends for a few hours a day it turn into a real love for theater and a lot of kids continue on develop their skills. I mean there are kids that I know for years that I saw becomes these great actors during the Madagascar and it's just a nice process to see them get better as time goes on." Clay said.

Clay also spoke to the value of the program as an alternative to more passive summer activities.

"I think it just really provides a different form of enrichment for kids that's not just sports sitting on their iPad's all day." Clay said.

Organizers say the summer intensive is designed to mirror the expectations of a professional production, giving students firsthand experience with the demands of the performing arts.

"Most of us grew up doing these intensives especially me Naomi the director and it has taught me pretty much everything I know about theater today. I was doing it when I was 15 or 16 I think I started doing it and that is when I started learning how to costume and how to prop design and stuff like that. And so Naomi she works at Sea World now so it taught both of us the things we know today." said.

As rehearsals continue, students are working alongside professionals with experience in the entertainment industry, including members of Universal Orlando's creative team. They are also receiving instruction from a lighting designer who worked directly with the original production's lighting designer, giving participants a closer look at the technical side of live theater.

Program leaders say the intensive is about more than preparing for one show. They hope students leave with stronger performance skills, increased confidence and a better understanding of what it takes to pursue opportunities in the arts after high school.

For many of the performers, it's also a chance to connect with others who share the same passion while gaining experience they may not find anywhere else in the region.

Organizers say the goal is to equip students with the tools they'll need both on stage and beyond, while inspiring the next generation of performers. The Lightning Thief runs at Quincy Music Theatre from July 31 through Aug. 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.