Quincy Mayor Dr. Robin Wood is setting her sights on fiscal responsibility and economic development as she begins her tenure leading the city.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Quincy mayor outlines priorities for first 100 days, with focus on finances and economic growth

Wood said her first 100 days as mayor will focus on creating a stronger financial future for Quincy. She said making responsible financial decisions now will better prepare the city for any changes that could come from Florida's proposed property tax reforms.

"I think our budget needs to speak to whether it passes or if it does passes. Or if you know if it does pass of if it doesn't pass, we have to prepare for both it is almost as if we have to prepare two budgets," Wood said.

Beyond the budget, Wood said she wants to attract more businesses and encourage investment across Quincy. She said growing the local economy will help create new opportunities for residents and strengthen the city's future.

"It's not about me sitting in the role as mayor, it's more about what is it that the people want from me and my fellow commissioners," Wood said.

Business owners say they support the mayor's vision for growth but hope it also includes more transparency from city leaders. They say open communication about city decisions, finances, and future projects will help build trust with both residents and the business community.

Jennifer LaCognata, Owner of Bantam Bay and Company, said unity among city commissioners will be essential to moving Quincy forward.

"There is five commissioners. So they each have their own group of constitutes but they have to remember it's only one Quincy, so they need to work together. They need to fight for their constitutes but they need to come together for what's best for the whole," LaCognata said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.