GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The City of Quincy says a combination of challenges created a backlog in its utility billing process, resulting in customers receiving their bills later than usual.

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Quincy explains late utility bills, offers payment help and plans system upgrade

Officials say a shortage of meter readers, rainy weather that kept crews from reading meters, and delays in processing billing information all contributed to the delays.

Because some bills now cover a longer period of time, customers may notice higher balances than expected.

Quincy City Manager Roger Milton said the city is prepared to work with residents on those higher amounts.

"It's a possibility that the bill may be higher because it may include an additional 5 or 6 days than the normal cycle bill. So if the bill is a little bit higher again, they can contact the customer service or come in, and we will work with them with the bill by allowing them to pay a portion of it and then carrying the other balance over to the following month."

City officials say every customer should now have received their bill. Residents who have not are encouraged to contact the Utility Billing Office as soon as possible.

The city also wants customers to know they do not have to manage a larger bill alone. Staff can discuss payment arrangements for anyone experiencing financial difficulty.

Milton said the city is also offering fee waivers in certain situations.

"If they did not receive the bill by the 7th and/or it presents a hardship, we will waive the fee for those who make the payment after the 7th."

Looking ahead, the city says it plans to move to an automated meter reading system, which would reduce the need for manual meter reads and help prevent similar delays. Officials say the change is a priority, but have not announced when the new system will be in place.

Milton said the city wants to make the billing process more reliable while ensuring customers are not left without options if they need help paying their bill.

Customers with questions about their account are encouraged to contact the Quincy Utility Billing Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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