GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — First Presbyterian Church in Quincy has operated a free clothing ministry for anyone who needs assistance for nearly 20 years.

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Quincy church's free clothing ministry has served Gadsden County for nearly 20 years

There are no financial qualifications to meet. People only need to provide their name, phone number, and the clothing sizes they need for themselves or their children. Volunteers sort through donated clothing, package the request, and contact the family when it is ready to be picked up.

Joan Highsmith-Smith, the Clothes Closet coordinator, said:

"It's a helpful thing for people who don't even have money to go to Goodwill. And there and many many of those people that we serve. And I know Christown is a bargain center too, and we have a relationship with both of them where we can donate stuff that we can't use, and they allow us either a percentage based on poundage or they allow us to come and shop free."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Gadsden County is about $43,000 — well below Florida's state median. Church leaders say offering free clothing helps families keep more money in their budget for other essentials.

Leaders say they want every person who contacts the church to feel welcomed and treated with dignity. They hope the ministry continues to grow so they can help even more people across Gadsden County.

The clothing ministry is available year-round. Anyone who needs assistance can contact the church, share the sizes they need, and schedule a time to pick up their clothing — free of charge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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