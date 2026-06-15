GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Chief Alexander was sworn in as Quincy's new police chief during a standing-room-only ceremony at City Hall, pledging accountability, integrity and respect as the cornerstones of his leadership.

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New Quincy police chief sworn in, pledges community focus and longevity in role

Neighbors, city leaders and local law enforcement packed city hall to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

Alexander steps into the role after serving as police chief for the City of Gretna for the past 9 years. He also spent two decades serving the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, giving him collectively more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement and corrections.

"I'm tremendously grateful for the overwhelming support that everyone has came out to support me and I hope you continue to support not only me but the Quincy Police Department," Alexander said.

Alexander described the achievement as a wonderful feeling and said community involvement is his top priority.

"We're going lead with the acronym A.I.R: Accountability, Integrity and Respect and getting on the ground and out in the community is going to be my priority," Alexander said.

Monday's swearing-in ceremony makes Alexander the third police chief the City of Quincy has had over the past five years. Despite the high turnover, he said he hopes to bring longevity to the role.

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