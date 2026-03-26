GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is building a new travel stop right off Interstate 10 and Highway 12.

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New Love's Travel Stop in Gretna brings a $24 million investment and 75 new jobs to the local area.

The project is a $24 million investment, and city leaders told me the location is key, sitting along a busy stretch of I-10 traveled by thousands of drivers each day. They hope it will draw more travelers to stop in Gretna and boost local spending.

"It’s a big deal, you know, we had to drive at least seven, 10, 15, 20 miles to get some fuel sometimes, and to Midway and even Marianna," Gretna Mayor Anthony Baker said. "And now we have something in our hometown, and it’s big. Gretna is growing with leaps and bounds, and we're really proud of what we've done."

The development is expected to create around 75 new jobs, from entry-level positions to management roles.

Officials also say it could increase local tax revenue and help attract even more businesses to the area.

"I do know that the Love's family has a true commitment to the communities where they build their facilities and ensuring that you have the best of what they have to offer," Antonio Jefferson said. "As a family corporation and ensure that not only do they come to communities to operate as a for-profit business, but where they are located is integral part of the community as a whole."

Leaders say projects like this are part of a larger push to bring long-term growth and new opportunities to Gretna.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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