The Kearney CenterGADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — set a new organizational record after helping 16 people move into permanent housing in a single month, including 2 individuals from Gadsden County.

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Kearney Center sets new record by moving 16 people into permanent housing in one month

Leaders say it is the most people the organization has ever helped transition out of homelessness in one month.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 22% of people in Gadsden County live below the poverty line, a challenge that can make finding and keeping stable housing more difficult for some families.

Case Manager Audrey Lavender said barriers beyond finances also play a role in the path to stability.

"Other barriers like substance abuse, substance misuse, mental health, physical health, all of that comes into part of regaining stability and self-sufficiency, and that is what our program is really about."

The Kearney Center says every person's journey is different, which is why case managers work to connect clients with services like employment assistance, mental health care, and other resources that support long-term success.

Kearney Center resident Anthony Gyant described the progress he has made since entering the program.

"I have been working very diligently to get out of here. And that was step one of my plan. To get out of here. I do start class next month. Next is my car; I have a good job; I just got a promotion. I just got my place in the same week. So I feel like it is only up from here."

Leaders say reaching this record is not just about the number of people housed. They say it represents months of planning, community partnerships, and individuals taking the steps needed to build a more stable future.

The Kearney Center says it will continue working with community partners to expand access to housing and help more people across Gadsden County and the Big Bend find lasting stability.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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