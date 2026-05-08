GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Crews are putting the final touches on Havana's new public safety complex, a project town leaders say represents a major investment in the future of emergency services.

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Havana's new public safety complex nears completion, bringing police and fire under one roof

The multi-million-dollar facility will serve as the new home for both the Havana Police Department and the Fire Department, replacing aging facilities that no longer met the needs of modern public safety operations.

Havana Mayor Eddie Bass said state funding made the project possible for the small community.

"You know without the money we got from the state there is no way this little town could've ever done this because we're such a small tax base. I think morale is going to be so much better among the officers and stuff," Bass said.

The new building includes dedicated office space and meeting areas for firefighters, giving both departments room to work together more efficiently under one roof.

Havana Police Chief Kenneth Lewis said the updated layout will also create better communication and coordination during emergencies.

"Everything inside of it is new. A lot of upgrades that we have needed for many years. Our dispatch center will be upgraded. We have put in a lot of new technology in town that we can utilize in this building. It will just be great for the citizens and the officers all the way around," Lewis said.

The project also expands the department's technology capabilities, with new cameras installed throughout town that officers will be able to monitor inside the upgraded dispatch center.

Town leaders hope the upgraded space and technology will benefit first responders and residents for years to come.

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