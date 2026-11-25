GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — For some families, putting together a Thanksgiving meal can be an added expense.

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Gretna organizations team up to provide hot Thanksgiving meals to neighbors

But in Gretna, three organizations came together Wednesday to make the holiday a little easier by providing hot meals to neighbors.

Volunteers helped distribute meals to people in the community, turning the giveaway into an opportunity to give back and support local families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Aniya Mosley, a volunteer, said being part of the effort was meaningful because of the people it helped. "It makes my heart feel warm and it helps other children and people," Mosley said.

The giveaway brought together Trust God Ministries, The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation and Women on a Mission. Cinedra Fryson, founder of Women on a Mission, said she was encouraged by the number of volunteers who showed up after learning about the effort. "It was awesome. It was amazing seeing the volunteers come out when they found out what was going on in the community. People started coming from the north, south, east, and west, come and want to serve their community, so it was a blessing," Fryson said.

Organizers wanted to take some of the pressure off families preparing for Thanksgiving while reminding neighbors that they have support within their community. Kendra Mitchell, a member of Women on a Mission, said giving back is important to her because she understands the value of receiving help from others. "At some point in our lives, we may have been there. I know what it is like to receive the benefit and generosity of others, and I think it's my duty to give it back. So I'm not a resident here in this town, but I am connected to those who need. I'm an answer," Mitchell said.

For the organizations and volunteers involved, the effort was about more than providing food. It was also a way to remind neighbors they are not forgotten during the holiday season. As families head into Thanksgiving, organizers hope the giveaway shows how community support and simple acts of kindness can make a difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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