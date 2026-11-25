GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gas and diesel prices have continued to fall as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, bringing relief to many, including truck drivers.

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Gas and diesel prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving, offering relief to truckers and travelers

With the holiday just one day away, many people are out on the roads visiting family and doing last-minute shopping runs, which means many truckers are on the road delivering those goods. Neighborhood Reporter Serena Davanzo spoke with truckers in Gadsden County about what they're seeing this holiday season.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices went down 17.7 cents per gallon in Tallahassee this week. Diesel had a similar trend nationwide, as it's 19.2 cents lower. AAA says diesel costs in Florida dropped from about $6.13 per gallon to around $5.56 per gallon this Thanksgiving week.

Truckers say that while prices are still higher than just a few years ago, the recent drop is a blessing. Trucker Daivon Johnson said that when he started trucking about two months ago, it cost about $1,000 to fill his truck. Now, while still pricey, it's still less, even with the holiday.

"When we started fueling, the price ended up being around 600, $600. That's very, that's a very lot of money compared to what like a normal or normal diesel truck would have, like around 100, 200," Johnson said.

AAA projects there'll be about 72.9 million people traveling by car this Thanksgiving. While gas prices are higher than previous years, driving still remains the cheapest and easiest way to travel. AAA says the national average is $3.61 per gallon, which is higher than the state average at $3.42.

Johnson said that traffic has been busier but that smaller cities like Tallahassee are not as bad as larger ones.

"It's a little bit more calmer, more calmer since we're not really necessarily a major city or a big city. But I would say when I was in Atlanta, a lot of traffic, traffic jams everywhere, being everywhere, a lot of cars, left, right, center, front, back. You know, but it's it's been it's a lot less than what I thought it was gonna be," Johnson said.

Johnson reminds drivers to be vigilant when driving to prevent accidents with truckers like him or other holiday travelers.

AAA projects there'll be about 200,000 fewer travelers by car this Thanksgiving holiday, largely due to the high gas prices this season.

According to INRIX, Sunday and Monday will see the highest amount of post-Thanksgiving Day traffic. If you're planning on traveling, Gas Buddy says gas prices for places like Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Ocala range from $3.37 to $3.68.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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