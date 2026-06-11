Gadsden County works to get seniors stocked up on food, supplies ahead of hurricane season

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Local leaders are taking steps to ensure seniors are prepared before a storm ever appears on the radar.

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Gadsden County works to get seniors stocked up on food and supplies ahead of hurricane season

Gadsden County Elderly Affairs, in partnership with Florida Power and Light, hosted a hurricane preparedness food distribution event, providing boxes of food to residents 60 and older.

Organizers say the goal is to help seniors have access to food and essential supplies if severe weather disrupts normal services.

LaToya Fryson, Gadsden County elderly affairs director, said the effort is about getting ahead of the threat.

"It's better to be prepared early than to be behind the eight ball when a hurricane does come," said Fryson. "When know what happened with Michael in this area so we wanted to make sure our seniors those of ages 60 and older will have some boxes some meals available to them in case of a hurricane."

By working together, community organizations and utility partners hope to reduce those risks and encourage residents to create emergency plans before a storm threatens the area.

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