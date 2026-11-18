GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County is entering a new chapter of leadership following the swearing-in of its county commissioners, with a new chairwoman leading the board and a new commissioner representing District 4.

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Gadsden County welcomes new leadership following commissioner swearing-in

Alonzetta Simpkins was sworn in after being re-elected to represent District 2. She will also serve as the new chairwoman of the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners, taking over the position from District 1 Commissioner Eric Hinson.

Simpkins says one of her priorities is continuing projects already underway while preparing the county for future challenges, including the potential financial impact of Amendment 3.

"Looking forward to moving these projects forward. We began them and moving them forward but then also taking a look at what is ahead of us when we're looking at Amendment 3 and how we're going to take that but make sure that we're still able to provide those services and resources to our citizens in Gadsden County," Simpkins said.

The board also welcomed Michael Brown as its new District 4 commissioner. Brown defeated longtime Commissioner Brenda Holt in the August primary by 33 votes, ending her 24 years representing the district.

Brown says he wants to advocate for residents and help change how Gadsden County is viewed by others.

"I didn't become a commissioner, even when I ran, I did not come in at a time of peace. I came in at a time of war. So hopefully I can be a fighter for the citizens and we can find a way to move the county forward in a positive direction. We're only 22 miles from the Capitol and we're just right down the road. I would like for them to look at us in a different light," Brown said.

Ronterious Green was also selected to remain as vice chairman of the board.

With Simpkins leading the commission, Brown joining as a new member and Green continuing as vice chairman, the board is preparing to take on its next set of priorities.

Those decisions will help shape county services, resources and future development for residents across Gadsden County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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