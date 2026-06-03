Transportation planners are studying the possibility of a multi-use trail running alongside U.S. 90 West in Gadsden County, creating a dedicated space for walking, biking, and other outdoor activities.

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Gadsden County transportation planners study multi-use trail along U.S. 90 West

The proposed route would connect communities across western Gadsden County while providing a new way for people to experience the area.

Greg Burke, a Planning Manager for the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency, said the trail could bring both recreational and economic benefits to the region.

"Besides providing actual multi-use trail opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists who live within Gadsden County, it also could potentially provide some economic development aspects because the trail would connect to other trails that are under development or have been constructed in the CRTPA region," Burke said.

Advocates say projects like this can help strengthen community connections by linking neighborhoods and creating shared public spaces where residents can gather and enjoy the outdoors.

If approved through grants for funding, the trail would become part of a larger effort to expand recreational opportunities and alternative transportation options throughout the region.

The CRTPA will host public meetings for community members to learn more about the project:

June 17th at 5:00 p.m. — Chattahoochee City Hall

June 18th at 5:00 p.m. — Gadsden County Commission Chambers, Quincy

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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