GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County is looking for volunteers to help clean up local roads as part of its Pick It Up Monday cleanup events.

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Gadsden County seeks volunteers to join Pick It Up Monday road cleanup events

County leaders say community cleanup efforts can have a positive impact by reducing litter, improving public spaces, and bringing residents together around a common goal. They say events like these also give people an opportunity to get involved and help create a cleaner environment for families and future generations.

Interested volunteers should meet at the Edward J. Butler Building at 8:45 a.m. on Monday mornings throughout the summer for assignments. Bags, gloves, and safety T-shirts will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

County leaders say even a few hours of volunteer work can make a noticeable difference in the community.

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