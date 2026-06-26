Gadsden County School District works to avoid state oversight as fund balance nears 2% threshold

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — District leaders say the district's audit shows a fund balance of about 3.5%. If that reserve falls below 2%, the state could step in to review or assist with district finances.

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Gadsden County Schools budget

Officials say projections show the possibility of falling below that level next year — and even into a negative fund balance.

Marleni Bruner, Gadsden County School Board financial director, said the district plans to take an aggressive approach to close the gap.

“We will just have to be aggressively conservative on our budget for next year," said Bruner. "So even if the state gives us a budget and we budget to the amount that we would still keep our expenditures as low as possible. Just so that we can create a fund balance because that is the only way to start adding those dollars back. We would also have to be very aggressive at looking for opportunities for grant funding for sponsorships any way the community can help us."

District leaders say part of the pressure comes from more than $1 million in state budget cuts. They say while it may appear as overspending, the issue is tied to reduced revenue from the state.

Bruner said employee compensation makes up the bulk of the budget, leaving little room to maneuver.

"Yes we're going to do employee salary and benefits first because that is like 85% of our budget," said Bruner. "There is only a little bit of wiggle room left after that. And so we have to figure out with our maintenance with our transportation where we're going to adjust things."

District leaders say they will continue refining the budget over the coming weeks as they work to close the projected gap before final approval. Officials say their goal is to stabilize the district's financial position and avoid falling below the 2% threshold that could trigger state involvement.

A budget workshop meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, where more information will be discussed.

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