GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — For Toya Harrison, the focus is on one thing: helping her son get better as he faces a major health battle.

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Gadsden County Family Seeks Help as Teen Battles Brain Tumor

But as 16-year-old Terrence "TJ" Wright Jr. continues his fight against a brain tumor, Harrison has had to put work and life back home on hold to stay by his side.

Now, the Gadsden County family is asking the community for help as TJ continues treatment following two brain surgeries.

"He's my superhero. TJ is the strongest kid alive," Harrison said.

TJ's medical journey began in March 2025, when he started experiencing severe headaches. What initially appeared to be a health concern quickly turned into an emergency that changed his family's life.

Doctors discovered a tumor on his frontal lobe that was wrapped around his optic nerve.

After undergoing two brain surgeries, TJ is now receiving daily radiation treatments in Miami.

For Harrison, being there for her son has meant navigating the emotional and financial challenges that come with an extended medical journey.

"Me, I'm mentally drained. I'm emotionally drained. But if I look at him, if he can do it, then I can do it," Harrison said. "If he can keep fighting and he's the one battling it, then I can keep fighting."

Harrison said there are days when the uncertainty and financial pressure become overwhelming. But watching her son continue to fight gives her the motivation to keep going.

While TJ concentrates on his recovery, his mother has had to step away from work to remain by his side. At the same time, she is trying to keep up with household expenses back home.

The family is hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover temporary lodging in Miami, rent, utilities, food, and other living expenses.

Close family friend Ronterious Green said he felt compelled to help after seeing what the family has been going through.

"It just kind of pricked at my heart, especially during this time of year, to where we should be giving to others, especially to those who may not have the means that we have and may need a little assistance," Green said.

Green, who attends church with TJ, said he has witnessed the courage and faith the family has maintained throughout the journey.

He hopes the community will recognize this as an opportunity to support one of its own.

With specialized pediatric care not available in Gadsden County, the family has had to travel outside North Florida to ensure TJ receives the treatment he needs.

Harrison said the support, prayers and encouragement from the community have helped the family through difficult days.

"The silent prayers, we feel it. The loud prayers, we feel it. Don't give up," she said. "Even though he rings the bell on the 23rd, he still has a fight for the rest of his life."

Harrison also expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the family, adding that even a simple social media share, like or text can make a difference.

TJ's family is looking forward to the day he can ring the victory bell at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, marking an important milestone in his treatment journey.

Until then, they are hoping the community back home will help ease some of the financial burdens so Harrison can continue focusing on her son's recovery.

The family and Green are asking the community to help them reach their $10,000 fundraising goal. Donations will go toward the cost of staying in Miami while Harrison remains by her son's side.

Those interested in helping can find a link to the family's fundraiser HERE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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