Gadsden County eyes new site for delayed Boys & Girls Club

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County leaders are searching for a way to get a long-delayed Boys and Girls Club built before a September 2027 deadline, and a new location could help move the project forward.

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Gadsden County eyes new Quincy site to build delayed Boys and Girls Club before 2027 funding deadline

The county is considering New Life Ministries in Quincy as the site for the future Boys and Girls Club, with Strong Road as a backup if that location doesn't work out.

The project has already received $3.6 million in state funding.

County leaders previously planned to use Ward's Lot, land the school board approved for the county to use.

I spoke with Commissioner Ronterious Green about the plan moving forward to hit the September 2027 deadline.

"If we're not able to solidify the church property that on Tuesday we will go ahead and directly move to Strong Road. Which is another area that I really fought hard for over the few years for this property because it's property that we already own," Green said.

Green says the New Life Ministries property could be a good fit because the facility has been renovated and new portable buildings outside could also be used.

The deadline to have the club built is September 30, 2027, because the project must meet the requirements tied to its funding.

Commissioners are expected to discuss the project at their meeting Tuesday, October 20. If the New Life Ministries location doesn't work out, they'll vote for the Strong Road site instead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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