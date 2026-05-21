Gadsden County community mourns 14-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Family, friends, and community members in Gadsden County gathered Thursday for a funeral service for 14-year-old Zayden Swango, a Havana teen killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 27 in Gadsden County. The deadly crash happened on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The service drew a large turnout with standing room only as people came to pay their respects.

Pastor Loyd Dean, a family friend, reflected on the kind of person Zayden was.

"He was always helping people, always doing stuff for other people, and maybe we need to learn that secret for Zayden and walk away from here today with just that secret," Dean said.

The FHP says Zayden was riding his bicycle along the shoulder of US-27 near John Yawn Place on Saturday night when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect was arrested in Leon County and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, with additional charges still under review.

An investigation is still active as the community continues to mourn.

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