Teen on bicycle killed, woman arrested after Gadsden Co. hit-and-run

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A 14-year-old from Havana was killed in a hit-and-run in Gadsden County Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The patrol says the teen was riding a bicycle on the paved shoulder of US-27 near John Yawn Place when a driver from Arkansas left the roadway hit him from behind. An FHP report says the boy later died at an area hospital.

The FHP says the boy was wearing a helmet during the crash. His family has been notified.

The report says the driver, a 22-year-old woman, left the scene after the crash. Leon County deputies later found her vehicle during a traffic stop.

FHP troopers responded, secured the vehicle, and arrested the woman on several charges, including suspected DUI.

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