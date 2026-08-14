GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County leaders gathered Friday to present keys to the final home completed through the latest round of State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program funding.

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Gadsden County celebrates final home completion in latest round of SHIP funding

The county received $750,000 through the program, known as SHIP, to help address housing needs in the community. The funding can be used for repairs, rehabilitation and new home construction for qualifying residents.

For new homeowner Lorene Brown, the moment was deeply personal.

"This mean the world and all to me. Something I never had is a house. That no one lived in that God built for me from the ground up. He made it possible. Life is just beginning for me and my family," Brown said.

The program has also provided critical support for families still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Michael, which caused widespread damage in Gadsden County in 2018.

Gadsden County Commissioner Shawn Woods of District 3 said much of the need stems directly from that storm.

"Well for us a lot of this came from Hurricane Michael. A lot of issues that we had people still having to linger with problems from Michael and it gives people an opportunity. It is important if you need this help to get up with the people at the SHIP program because Ms. Sonia Burns and her staff they are the ones making thises great things happen. I dont know if you meet the criteria but you need to apply," Woods said.

With the final home now complete, the county has finished all homes connected to this round of funding. County officials say they will continue looking for ways to help more families who need quality housing.

Residents who believe they may qualify for assistance are encouraged to contact the SHIP program office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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