HAPPENING TODAY: Gadsden County celebrates completion of 2nd home funded by $750k community development grant

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Gadsden County is celebrating the completion of its first homes funded by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant with a ceremonial key presentation on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

District 2 Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins will present the key to homeowner Gregory Swain at his new home off Carver Avenue in Havana.

The county received the grant to support demolition, replacement, and major housing rehabilitation projects in unincorporated areas. Swain's home is one of two completed projects out of five planned. Three additional projects are nearing completion and are expected to be finalized within the next month.

"Programs like the Community Development Block Grant allow us to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of our residents. These homes represent more than construction projects; they represent stability, dignity, and opportunity for families in our community. We are proud to help make safe and affordable housing a reality for the citizens of Gadsden County," SHIP Administrator Sonya Burns said.

Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter Tatyana Purifoy will be there for the presentation. Check back for updates.

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