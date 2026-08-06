GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Two Gadsden County barbers are helping local families prepare for the new school year by offering free haircuts to children 15 years old and younger.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Free haircuts for kids in Gadsden County help families prepare for back to school

The Florida Department of Education reports that more than 80% of Gadsden County public school students are economically disadvantaged. The barbers say they know the cost of school supplies, clothes, and other necessities can add up quickly, so they decided to give back in a way they know best.

Parent Jamia Williams said the gesture makes a real difference.

"As a single parent, it's a lot. It's a lot that you go through on an everyday basis. Everything is high: gas, food, everything, school supplies, school clothes. So to know that I have got a free haircut. It's a load off."

The barbers say a haircut is about more than appearance. They believe it can give students the confidence to walk into their classrooms ready to learn.

Jamikal Williams of JMikeCutIt said the event is rooted in how he was raised.

"It's just basically a confidence booster. Giving back to me, I feel like that was something I was raised on. My grandparents installed that in me as a kid. I feel like I can use my gift as an opportunity to give back to my community."

The barbers also say events like this give them an opportunity to build relationships with local families and show young people that their community is invested in their success.

LaJarous Davis of El Davis said the decision to offer the service for free goes beyond the haircut itself.

"We understand that we could have charged you. We could've took five dollars, ten dollars off, but doing it for free. It enhances our skills; it enhances our relationship with the community. You never know when you're going to need us again, and when you need us we will always be here."

The barbers say they plan to continue looking for ways to serve the community beyond the barbershop.

The free haircut giveaway runs through August 10th at the Quincy Rec in Gadsden County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.