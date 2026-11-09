GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Two former school administrators and two law enforcement officers are accused of failing to report child abuse in Gadsden County.

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Four former Gadsden County officials charged with failing to report student's child abuse allegations

Former principal Tamika Hughes-Leeks, former assistant principal James Vernon, Sheriff's Lt. Chris Daniels and Lt. Tiffany Buckhalt are charged with failing to report child abuse, according to Assistant State Attorney James Beville.

The Gadsden County School District reached out to clarify what Superintendent Elijah Key told the board in July 2026 about who reported the allegations to the state. The district sent me a clip of Key explaining how he handled abuse complaints. He told the board who he relied on to get reports to Florida's Department of Children and Families.

In the clip, Key explained that he relied on Quincy Police Lt. Tiffany Parsons-Buckhalt to make the report. He also said he couldn't find anything in writing showing that one of the principals he'd previously named had received the allegation.

A week earlier, after authorities arrested former Gadsden County High School resource officer Sedele Canidate, Key told the board it was the third time a principal had reported the allegation to DCF.

Arrest affidavits take us back to April 11, 2025. Investigators say a student told school officials and law enforcement that Canidate had sexually abused her.

Hughes-Leeks told investigators she notified Key before that meeting. She said he directed her to turn the matter over to Parsons-Buckhalt.

Investigators say they found no hotline report documenting what the student told officials that day.

The district's policy says employees must report suspected child abuse to the state hotline right away. In a memo to staff, Key said they could report by phone, fax or online. He also said telling a supervisor doesn't fulfill that requirement.

At the board meeting, Key read the section of School Board Policy 2.80 that directs the superintendent to forward qualifying complaints to DCF.

I asked Key for an on-camera interview about how he handled the April complaint. I was told that he is currently out of the office, and his staff says they will get back to me soon with his availability.

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