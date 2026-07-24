GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — For months, people in Havana have shared concerns about fewer businesses and less foot traffic in the downtown district. Now, one local business owner is hoping a simple idea — bringing food trucks together every Friday — can help bring customers back to Main Street.

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Food Truck Fridays in Havana aims to bring customers back to downtown Main Street

Food Truck Fridays in Havana is expanding with a rotating lineup of vendors, giving people another reason to spend their Friday evenings on North Main Street. What started with one food truck has turned into a weekly event aimed at helping an entire downtown. Organizers say this isn't competition — it's collaboration.

Austin Davis, Owner of Maad Goat Pizza, said the event is designed to grow into something bigger for the community.

"We want to create something where more people in Havana could come together. So we want to eventually grow it to where it can be a fun night that families can come out, get food, play games maybe music. Cause we seen these things done in Tallahassee where you have like these really great spots that you can go to, but it's really not here in Havana."

Davis said the hope is that once people come downtown for a meal, they'll also explore the local shops, creating more opportunities for small businesses to grow.

May Ingram, Owner of Hero and Villains Ice Cream and Things, said she's already seeing that happen.

"It helps bring them here because they're hungry; they want something to eat, and they want something different than the norm all the time. So yeah, I think it makes a big difference."

Store owners say families are spending more time downtown instead of simply stopping for food and leaving. Visitors are walking from business to business, helping create the kind of atmosphere many have been hoping to see return.

Davis believes that's exactly what downtown Havana needs as business owners continue looking for ways to strengthen the local economy.

"The Havana community has been growing on us. It's one of the first places we started back before we had the truck we had a little tent we were set up in one of the first places we went to was the Havana Farmers Market."

Food Truck Fridays runs from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on North Main Street in Downtown Havana. Organizers say they will continue rotating different local food trucks each week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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