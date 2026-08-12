GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Midway Recreation Department is hosting weekly senior gatherings while the Eugene Lamb Center undergoes reconstruction, with the project expected to wrap up in December.

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Eugene Lamb Center renovation keeps Midway seniors connected through weekly game days

The Eugene Lamb Center has been a gathering place in Midway for generations. Now, with the building under reconstruction, the community is temporarily without that central meeting space.

The Midway Recreation Department is keeping its seniors in motion in the meantime. On Wednesday, residents came out for a game day — giving them a chance to get out, have some fun, and catch up with friends.

Jason Jones, Parks and Recreation Director for Midway, said the community is eager for what's ahead.

"We're extremely excited. I can't wait. I know the citizens can't wait. And when that groundbreaking happens, we're going to get an influx of people who are ready and eager to see what is going on. It will be open a lot longer. Seniors can come in and have a dedicated space for them."

For organizers, the event is about more than just playing games. Having a regular place to gather can help people feel connected to their community — especially while a familiar space is being rebuilt.

Midway neighbor Robert Lane said the construction has had an impact, but the community is finding ways to stay close.

"It kind of puts a damper little bit on the services. But with good communication it's easy to meet up… I just think it's good to get to know each other and meet other family members and people in the community."

The new Eugene Lamb Center is expected to bring updated recreational space back to Midway, including areas designed for both younger residents and seniors.

Construction may have changed where Midway residents meet — but it hasn't stopped them from making time for each other. The senior days will continue each week while the Eugene Lamb Center is being rebuilt. Construction is expected to wrap up in December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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