MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than a century at the heart of Midway, the Eugene Lamb Center is preparing for a major transformation aimed at serving residents of all ages.



The renovation will add an indoor basketball court, a year-round youth recreation space, and a dedicated senior center for fitness and activities.

Eugene Lamb Jr., a lifelong Midway resident and longtime public servant, says the project reflects decades of community pride and giving back.

Historic Eugene Lamb Center set for major renovation in Midway

The Eugene Lamb Center, right behind me, has been part of the Midway community for more than a century. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Tatyana Purifoy, in Midway, and after years of wear and tear, there are plans to renovate the historic space—creating new opportunities for kids, families, and senior citizens in the community.

The Eugene Lamb Center has been part of the Midway community since the late 1800s. Over time, the aging structure has deteriorated, prompting city leaders to approve a long-awaited renovation.

For Eugene Lamb Jr., this project is personal. A lifelong Midway resident, Lamb has served his hometown as a Gadsden County commissioner, mayor, and mayor pro tem—always focused on giving back to the community that raised him.

Eugene Lamb Jr., a longtime Midway neighbor, said, “We had a Midway school 1st through 8th grade, and I lived about a mile and a half away from the school. And on weekends, we had to walk up to the school and get with my friends and neighbors and play flag football, basketball, but we were all playing on dirt courts… that’s the way it was. I wanted to see differently. If I can give back and help in any way, I want to do that for my hometown.”

While the center carries Eugene Lamb’s name, its story is shared by the people who have called Midway home for decades. From youth sports to community gatherings, residents like Charles Williams, who has been in Midway for 61 years, say the center has always been a reflection of the town itself—and its renovation is something many have waited years to see.

Charles Williams, a longtime Midway neighbor, said, “In this new center, we can utilize it… like now in the wintertime it’s hard to get kids and play because it’s so cold, but with this new center they will be able to come out in the wintertime, summer time. Summertime you have air conditioning. In the wintertime, you got heat, so it will be a pleasure for them to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Neighbors say the renovation represents hope for Midway’s future, while preserving the memories of its past.

Once complete, the Eugene Lamb Center will once again serve as a gathering place—offering kids a safe environment to play, seniors a place to stay engaged, and neighbors a reason to come together.

And with plans moving forward, the revamped Eugene Lamb Center is expected to once again become a gathering place for the Midway community—bringing generations together through sports, fitness, and fellowship.

In Midway, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

