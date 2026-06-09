GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Employ Gadsden Internship Program is giving students and young adults a chance to gain hands-on experience before entering the workforce full-time.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Employ Gadsden internship program connects students with hands-on workforce experience in Gadsden County

The year-round program is a partnership between the Gadsden Chamber of Commerce, Capital Region CareerSource, and local businesses. In its first year, 90 participants have signed up, with opportunities available in industries including construction, childcare, and hospitality.

Ty Smith, Executive Director of the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce, said the program was created to connect students with the workforce earlier.

"I say where our high school and collegiate level age students needed to be connected to the workforce earlier oppose to waiting until graduation to secure employment. As we know, college isn't for everyone."

Cameron Stinson, a graduate student who returned home for the summer, said the program is giving him a chance to gain experience while staying connected to his community.

"Knowledge is power. That is something that I was taught in high school at Robert F. Munroe. The more knowledge you have, the more opportunity you can create for yourself. So outside of the money and getting paid, which is a beautiful thing and add on. Just really being able to pass down and information I may get to a new generation and also being able to receive a lot of new information that could help my situation."

Zoe Ford, who is entering her second year at Tallahassee State College, said the internship is helping her build skills and confidence as she works toward her future career goals.

"I hope to take away new communication and socialization. Just really socializing with others and getting the fundamentals of it because you're going to be doing that a lot when your working. So especially if I plan to be a psychologist or an art therapist it's very important for me to communicate and talk to people to get a better understanding and just be full all around with understanding people."

Program leaders say they hope experiences like these will help students build long-term career paths while strengthening the local workforce.

Organizers say they are still looking for local businesses to partner with in order to get all students matched with job opportunities. For more information or to get involved, you can reach them here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.