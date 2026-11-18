GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — There is new momentum in the effort to get the Quincy ALDI back open as construction crews make progress on a retaining wall that has been a major hurdle in the project.

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Construction Progress Continues at Quincy Aldi as Completion Timeline Comes Into Focus

According to the Quincy city manager, North Florida Construction has finally had enough dry weather to make significant progress over the last couple of days.

Crews have installed two tiers of baskets at the base of the slope, helping create separation between the construction area and the flowing water below.

The city manager says the goal is to have the site in a more stable condition within the next couple of days. Once that happens, construction is expected to move much faster.

The contractor is still anticipating completion of the retaining wall before Thanksgiving, according to the city manager. Final cleanup and paving are expected to follow in the days afterward.

In a separate phone conversation, Justin Ford of Dewberry Construction told ABC 27 the remaining work should take about three weeks to complete.

The project has faced delays due to weather and challenging site conditions, but the latest progress brings the community another step closer to seeing the Quincy ALDI reopen following its May closure.

The city manager says additional updates will be provided as the project reaches significant milestones.

A reopening date for the store has not yet been confirmed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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