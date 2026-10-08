City leaders keep monthly food distribution going in Chattahoochee ahead of Isaias approaching

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A monthly food distribution in Chattahoochee continued Thursday, giving Gadsden County residents a chance to stock up before Isaias could bring flooding and make travel difficult.

City leaders said it was important to keep the event going despite the approaching storm.

The concern centered on what could happen after the rain starts — especially if flooding makes it hard for people to leave their homes.

Chattahoochee has dealt with major flooding during severe weather, and officials want residents to have food and other essentials on hand.

Ann Williams, a Chattahoochee City Council member, said the city has been actively warning residents about current and anticipated conditions.

"We've been making sure that they are aware that there are flooded areas in Chattahoochee. We've made them aware that some of the roads are already damaged and to be careful coming out. We've also asked them and have prepared them with a lot of water, make sure that they get their gas before the stations close, and all of those things," Williams said.

That concern also comes from experience. Hurricane Michael caused serious damage across Gadsden County in 2018, leaving many residents without normal access to services and resources.

City leaders are now urging people to think ahead and prepare for the possibility that they could be stuck at home for the next several days.

Pamela Medley, Chattahoochee Main Street executive director, said the timing of Thursday's event was intentional.

"We want to be really prepared, and I think by having this today gives people another advantage or benefit of having some extra groceries in their pantry," Medley said.

The message from city leaders is simple: don't wait until conditions get worse to get ready. Having food, water, and other necessities at home could help residents avoid traveling if flooding or heavy rain makes roads difficult to pass.

As Chattahoochee prepares for the storm, city leaders said Thursday's food distribution was one more way to make sure residents are ready before the weather moves in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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