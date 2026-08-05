Chattahoochee narrows city manager candidates to five, public interviews set for August

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — After months of operating under an interim city manager, Chattahoochee is moving closer to naming its next permanent leader.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Chattahoochee narrows city manager candidates to 5, public interviews set for August

City council members selected five applicants to interview for the city manager position during their Tuesday night meeting.

The interviews will take place Aug. 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m., giving both city council members and the public an opportunity to hear directly from each candidate.

City leaders say the city manager is responsible for overseeing more than 32 employees, including the police department, making the position one of the most important leadership roles in the city.

Chris Moultry, a Chattahoochee City Council member, said the community has made its expectations clear.

"From what I'm getting from the community they want it done right of course they want it done but they want it done right. It's very important that we have a competent city manager. The city manager operates the whole city."

During the meeting, a resident encouraged city council members to consider creating an assistant city manager position.

The resident said having someone already in a leadership role would give the city a plan if a future city manager resigns or is unable to serve.

Chattahoochee neighbor Isaac Simmons said the city should invest in that kind of continuity.

"I'm asking the city to invest some funds into a assistance city manager and then have that succession plan done in the clerk position. If the city manager gets sick for 3 or 4 days there will be somebody in there to keep stuff going on."

While city council members agreed, they did not confirm whether they will move forward with that idea.

City council members say the public interviews will give residents a chance to learn more about each candidate before a final hiring decision is made. They say they hope the process will lead them to the right person to guide Chattahoochee's future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.