Charges dropped against one suspect, upgraded against another in FSU linebacker shooting case

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Jayden Bodison is no longer facing charges in connection with the shooting involving Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard after prosecutors dropped three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle against him. According to court documents, investigators reviewed video evidence and determined Bodison had been misidentified in the case.

ABC 27's Tatyana Purifoy has reached out to Bodison's family but has not heard back yet.

According to court documents, Germany Atkins is now facing those same charges after investigators upgraded his case to include three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Atkins was initially arrested on unrelated charges, including violation of probation after allegedly breaking his court-ordered curfew and possession of cannabis. According to court records, authorities later connected him to the shooting, leading to the upgraded charges.

The shooting happened on August 31, 2025, in Havana, Florida. Investigators said Pritchard was sitting inside a vehicle while dropping off family members at an apartment complex when multiple shots were fired into the car.

Pritchard survived the shooting and later recovered from his injuries.

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