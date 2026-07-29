Big Bend Hospice is entering a new chapter after more than 40 years of serving Gadsden County.

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Big Bend Hospice introduces new parent company to expand health care services in Gadsden County

The organization has introduced a new parent company designed to connect more health care services under one name.

Big Bend Hospice will continue providing the hospice care it has long been known for, but will now operate under a new parent company called Big Bend Health.

Leaders say the change reflects how the organization has grown over the years, expanding to offer services that support patients before they ever need hospice care.

Norman Pasley, Chief Nursing Officer, said:

"The most important thing is that we improve services from an overall systems perspective. Big Bend Health again incorporates all of the post-acute services needed in the North Florida area. As a non-profit, we want to be able to provide those services to patients and families to take care of them from a home health to any terminal illness or a palliative care-type needs."

Under the Big Bend Health name, the organization will bring together hospice, palliative care, home health care, and other support services.

Leaders say the goal is to make it easier for patients and their families to receive the right care at the right time without having to turn to multiple providers.

Dianne Wester, a comfort caller for Big Bend Hospice, said:

"If you can be in the comfort of your own home when you don't feel good it's better for your mental health and probably your physical health. It's more comforting."

While the parent company is changing, the Big Bend Hospice name is not going away. Officials say it will continue to serve Gadsden County families just as it has for more than four decades.

Leaders say this is more than a new name — it's a way to expand access to care while preserving the legacy Big Bend Hospice has built in Gadsden County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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