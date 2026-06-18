DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Flint River has long been more than a scenic backdrop for Bainbridge — it has been the foundation of the city's economic identity.

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ON THE ROAD: Flint River's history and growing industries continue to shape Bainbridge's economy

Chuck Lynn, Decatur County historian, said the river's role in commerce stretches back more than a century.

"The Flint River has always been a broad river and a deep river, so it was open for shipping from the late 1800s through the early 1900s," Lynn said.

Before roads connected the region, the river was the primary route for trade and travel.

"We had no road, and the river was the road," Lynn said.

That early commerce helped fuel the growth of new businesses, and retail trade became one of the leading economic drivers in the community.

"We're still that little town on the river, but we're much bigger and richer now because of the culture that we've had here," Lynn said.

While retail trade remains a cornerstone of Bainbridge's economy, the healthcare sector has also played a major role in the city's growth. Memorial Hospital and Manor has expanded programs to meet the needs of the community as the local economy evolves.

Ladon Toole, CEO of Memorial Hospital and Manor, said the hospital is committed to keeping pace with that growth.

"Our goal as a hospital is to grow healthcare as we see the local economy grow," Toole said.

Community members say the natural resources in Bainbridge continue to help the city thrive as the economy changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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