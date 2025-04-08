ICYMI: Three tornadoes rip through region, DCS not offering free school supplies, & more in your midday update

Tuesday, April 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday morning. The areas impacted include Lake Iamonia in NE Leon County, SW Leon County, and Grady County. The tornado tracked from Grady County through Thomas County went over Route 19 intoColquitt County.Some of the most reported damage was in Grady County.

NWS will be surveying tornado damage on Tuesday in SW Leon County, as well as in Grady, Thomas, and Colquitt counties. NWS says NE Leon damage was surveyed Monday and the results will be released later Tuesday.

Tornado Destroys Home in Grady County; Community Rallies to support

2) Florida Democrats vow to contest every seat in 2026 after special election gains.With tariffs continuing to disrupt the U.S. economy, many are asking whether this trend will persist through the upcoming midterms.

3) Decatur County Schools announce they will not be offering free school supplies for the upcoming school year. DCS says the grant funding they were receiving from the American Rescue Act for the last 5 years has ended. They will now be providing supply lists by grade level.

4) Tuesday's Forecast:Drier and cooler air rolls in behind Monday's strong front. Temperatures will rise into the mid to low 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

