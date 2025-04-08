Clear skies and cooler weather move in after an active start to the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures take a drop as cooler, drier air returns behind Monday's strong cold front.

Lows drop to the 40s and 50s these next few mornings.

Highs climb back into the low to mid 70s and a stray low 80 through the rest of the week.

Sunshine remains a big part of the end-of-week forecast.

Next chances of showers and storms returns Friday.

These are looking to stay to the eastern side of South Georgia and the Big Bend.

A dry and sunny weekend is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

We are in a much calmer pattern this week as we head into mid-April.

