Decatur County Schools announce they will not be offering free school supplies for the upcoming school year

DCS says grant funding from the American Rescue Plan funded this initiative and that the money from it has now ended
back to school supplies generic
DECATUR COUNTY, GA — On Monday, April 7th, Decatur County Schools announced it would no longer be able to provide free school supplies to students for the upcoming school year.

DCS says the grant funding they were receiving from the American Rescue Act for the last 5 years has ended. They will now be providing supply lists by grade level.

DCS says a list will be sent to parents at a later date.

The full post is below.

