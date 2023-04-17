Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal court trial of Andrew Gillum

Trial held at federal courthouse in Tallahassee
Former city of Tallahassee mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is set to go to trial Monday in a federal court in Tallahassee.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:59:18-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Follow this story for the latest updates from the Andrew Gillum federal trial inside the U.S. District Court Northern District of Florida.

Day 1 – Monday, April 17

A.M. UPDATE

The first day of trial for former city of Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum began Monday.

Family and friends of Gillum were in the courtroom.

As for court proceedings, 66 people were selected for the initial jury pool as the selection process to narrow down the jury began at 10 a.m.

Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks is a co-defendant with Gillum, is also in the courtroom.

It is anticipated that the trial will begin Monday afternoon and the duration of the trial will be three weeks.

Gillum was elected mayor of Tallahassee in 2014 and in 2018, he was the Democratic Party of Florida nominee for Florida governor.

Lettman-Hicks was a 2022 Democratic candidate for the Florida House of Representatives District 8 seat.

According to the Associated Press, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were indicted in June 2022 on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming