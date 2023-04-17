Federal court trial of Andrew Gillum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Follow this story for the latest updates from the Andrew Gillum federal trial inside the U.S. District Court Northern District of Florida.

Day 1 – Monday, April 17

A.M. UPDATE

The first day of trial for former city of Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum began Monday.

Today is set to be Day 1 of the Andrew Gillum Trial. I have been at the courthouse since 8am and will keep you informed. Jury selection is still underway. @abc27 — KandaceBlakeTV (@KandaceBlakeTV) April 17, 2023

Family and friends of Gillum were in the courtroom.

As for court proceedings, 66 people were selected for the initial jury pool as the selection process to narrow down the jury began at 10 a.m.

Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks is a co-defendant with Gillum, is also in the courtroom.

It is anticipated that the trial will begin Monday afternoon and the duration of the trial will be three weeks.

Gillum was elected mayor of Tallahassee in 2014 and in 2018, he was the Democratic Party of Florida nominee for Florida governor.

Lettman-Hicks was a 2022 Democratic candidate for the Florida House of Representatives District 8 seat.

According to the Associated Press, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were indicted in June 2022 on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents.