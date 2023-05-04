Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, no verdict on other federal charges against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A verdict has been reached Thursday in the federal trial involving former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks in the U.S. Northern District of Florida courthouse.

Gillum was found not guilty for providing false statements to the FBI, and no verdict on counts 2 through 19, which were related to conspiracy and fraud.

Andrew Gillum found NOT guilty on count 1, making false statements to a FBI agent, and no verdict was reached on counts 2-19. @abc27 — KandaceBlakeTV (@KandaceBlakeTV) May 4, 2023

Gillum was facing multiple charges including providing false statements to the FBI, conspiracy and fraud.

No verdict was reached for charges related to conspiracy and fraud related to Lettman-Hicks.

Lettman-Hicks was charged with offenses related to conspiracy and fraud.

The case was related to Gilliam's campaign in 2018.

The jury began deliberation Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.