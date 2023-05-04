Watch Now
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, no verdict on other federal charges against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks

Associated press
Left to right: Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks are facing federal charges related to fraud and conspiracy related to Gillum's 2018 campaign.
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 15:45:28-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A verdict has been reached Thursday in the federal trial involving former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum and associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks in the U.S. Northern District of Florida courthouse.

Gillum was found not guilty for providing false statements to the FBI, and no verdict on counts 2 through 19, which were related to conspiracy and fraud.

Gillum was facing multiple charges including providing false statements to the FBI, conspiracy and fraud.

No verdict was reached for charges related to conspiracy and fraud related to Lettman-Hicks.

Lettman-Hicks was charged with offenses related to conspiracy and fraud.

The case was related to Gilliam's campaign in 2018.

The jury began deliberation Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

