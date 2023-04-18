FBI agent testifies at Andrew Gillum trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Undercover agent Mike Miller specializes in public corruption cases. In 2015 he was contacted about corruption taking place in Tallahassee.

Miller posed as a real estate developer seeking help with projects in exchange for money. First, Miller said he had to befriend Andrew Gillum and his circle including brother Marcus Gillum, and friend Adam Corey. Miller recounts paying for hotel rooms, Broadway show tickets, and a boat ride in one trip to New York.

Many pieces of evidence were brought forth such as recorded conversations, text messages, and receipts. In those recordings, Miller was asked to make a donation to Andrew Gillum’s campaign to which Miller agreed but said he did not want his name involved.

To which Marcus Gillum, Andrew Gillum’s brother said was okay and that the money could be sent through Lettman-Hicks communication company, P&P communications.

In another recording Marcus Gillum claims Andrew Gillum is aware of what's going on. He then proceeds to ask agent Miller for anywhere between $25,000 to $75,000 in exchange for development projects, adding that Andrew Gillum is aware of this exchange but chooses not to discuss anything over the phone.

Andrew Gillum was heard telling agent Miller to put his pieces together and that they were good, ending with agent Miller agreeing to get Gillum $50,000 by the time he announced his candidacy for governor that march. That money is being used in exchange for support in future development projects.

