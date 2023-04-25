Accountant testifies about alleged fraud discrepancies during Gillum Trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday prosecutors brought John Grayson, of Grayson Accounting, to the stand. Grayson is an accountant for Lettman-Hicks and does her tax work for both personal and business-related funds. In Tuesday’s trial prosecutors showed an account breakdown for the National Black Justice Coalition, also known as the NBJC. In that account prosecutors pointed out that $25,000 was missing. Next the prosecutor showed a withdrawal slip of $25,000 made by Lettman-Hicks from that same NBJC account. On the same day a cashier’s check of $25,000 was made to P&P Communications, Lettman-Hick’s company. Grayson confirmed the account that the money was moved to belonged to Lettman-Hicks.

Andrew Gillum sits at the Vice President of P&P Communications. In another bank statement payments were shown being sent to Gillum from P&P ranging between 35 hundred and 5 thousand dollars twice a month.

This ties back in with the prosecutor’s original claim that the money Lettman-Hicks is accused of taking was being used to fund Gillum’s salary at P&P Communications.